How ASU’s Tyson Compares to Other Draft Prospects

There is no doubt that Jordyn Tyson had an amazing career as an Arizona Stat Sun Devil. The next narrative for Tyson is, how do things look for him at the NFL level? Tyson is in a great class with a lot of great playmakers, however the other receivers projected to go high are USC's Makai Lemon and Ohio State's Carnell Tate. So, how do these three talented receivers compare and rank in different categories?

Route Running

1). Tate 2). Tyson 3). Lemon

Like the many Ohio State Receivers before him in the league such as Seattle Seahawks's Jaxson Smith-Njigba, New Orleans Saints's Chris Olave and New York Jets's Garrett Wilson; Carnell Tate's route running is off the board. So, Tyson being second in this category is more so due to Tate being amazing at it rather than being bad at it. What is most impressive about Tyson's route running is his ability to do it at all three levels. It is just not in the short and medium game, but in the deep areas of the field as well.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) makes a catch for a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One area where Tyson is especially amazing at with route running is in the red zone as he can get super crafty in that area and hard to cover. Tyson is a very good route runner and in most classes he would be one, however he just happens to be in a class with an elite player.

Run After Catch

1). Tyson 2). Lemon 3). Tate

This is a skill that Tyson excelled at as his time in a Sun Devil uniform. Whether it be his histrocial play against Texas Tech or great touchdown agaisnt Texas State, Tyson had many incredible moments of extending the play by running after the catch. Tate is pretty good at this as well, but Makai Lemon is amazing at run after catch as well. Some could argue that Lemon is number one here, but Tyson having those moments where he extended the play in clutch moments lands him first.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Supporting Cast

1). Tyson 2). Lemon 3). Tate

All three wide receivers played with quarterbacks who could be drafted high next year, whether it be Julian Sayin at Ohio State, Jayden Maiava at USC or Sam Leavitt at ASU. So, it comes down to the other receivers they played with. Tate played with Jeremiah Smith who is projected to be one of the best receiver prospects when he most likely declares for the draft next year. Lemon played with Ja'Kobi Lane, who is a pretty good wideout who is projected to be a round 4-5 playmaker.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) eludes the tackle of Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While Tyson did play with Chamon Metayer, a tight end that had a very solid season, the receivers that he played with were up and down. In most matchups, defenses were focusing on Tyson and yet he still continued to make great plays game in and game out.

Durability

1). Tate and Lemon 3). Tyson

This is by far the biggest issue with Tyson. Unfortatnely for Tyson, he has faced many injuries throughout his career. When Scouts talk about Tyson, they don't knock him for his playing style, their main issue is his injury history. While this is something that Tyson can't control, it is a major negative factor affecting his draft stock.

Feb 6, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; The 2026 NFL Draft logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Floor and Potential

1). Tate 2). Tyson 3). Lemon

Tate ranks the highest in this category just to how fluid he is. Add in the great history of Ohio State Receivers, and he has the greatest chance to be a top 5 wideout in the NFL. Lemon is very good, but more so profiles in the slot, so that leaves Tyson in second. Tyson is a lot like Stefon Diggs, who has been a very good and reliable receivers for years in the NFL whether it be for the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills in the past or the New England Patriots this year and helping them reach the Super Bowl.

Feb 4, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) speaks to the media at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Final Standings

Tate 9 Tyson 9 Lemon 10

After tallying up the scores, Tate and Tyson ended up tying with Lemon only being one point behind. This just goes to show how great this class is and that Tyson stacks up very well with them. Overall, as previously mentioned, the biggest red flag with Tyson is the injuries, but if he can stay healthy, he can have a great career in the NFL.

