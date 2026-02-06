Bills' Josh Allen Pinpoints Turning Point of MVP Career

Josh Allen wasn’t always the Buffalo Bills MVP-level quarterback he is known as today.

There was a point early in Allen's career when the former first-round pick had to endure some growing pains and force his way through to find the success he has enjoyed as the years have passed.

Many moments defined the Bills’ quarterback’s early days in the NFL. None more than a tough situation he found himself in during the second year of his career.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes an off balance throw under pressure for one of his three interceptions in a 16-10 loss to the Patriots. | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle via Imagn Content

Looking back

During a recent episode of Football 301 with Nate Tice, Allen reflected on when he realized his development truly began to accelerate. And it wasn't a moment of triumph.

“I think it’s honestly when I got taken out in the Patriots game my second year,” said Allen. “I threw three picks in the first half, I think I got knocked out in the third or fourth quarter—knocked out, meaning I got knocked out of the game.”

Allen finished that 2019 Week 4 matchup against the rival Patriots 13 of 28 passing for 153 yards and the three interceptions while being sacked four times. Over his final 12 games that season, he recorded 17 touchdowns to only three interceptions.

“I think that’s when it kind of clicked, and I was just like, you know what, let’s sit down, let’s be a little more methodical in my process," he added. “Figure this out a little bit better and have a better plan going into the game.”

What changed

Allen says his leap was fueled by an interesting aspect of his mental game that isn't common in most players at his position.

“Everyone talks, growing up as quarterbacks, the first thing you look at, where are the safeties—I more so look at the D-line,” he said. “Understanding what front they're in.”

He continued, “I kind of figured out early where to set the protection.”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen keeps the ball and gets about five yards on the play during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While he didn’t begin his career as one of the more efficient signal callers in the league, Allen has developed into just that. The Bills’ QB finished the 2019 season with a passing EPA of -23.8, per Next Gen Stats. The year after, in 2020, Allen took a massive jump to a passing EPA of +158.3, the highest mark of his career. During his MVP season in 2024, he recorded a passing EPA of +133.3.

So, not only was his advancement in production massive, but it also happened swiftly. And Allen deserves a lot of credit for having the foresight to make those improvements all those years ago.

Without his self-awareness and willingness to fine-tune the details of his game, it's difficult to imagine where the Bills would be at this point.

