What Should Excite Sun Devil Fans About Week 13 Win
The Arizona State Sun Devils are victorious in their last road game of the regular season. The team went into Colorado and had a big win. There is a lot to like, but what specific elements should fans be excited about?
Dominant Win
The first element that should excite ASU fans is the fact that ASU had a Big 12 victory by a very big margin. ASU has had some great Big 12 wins this season, such as against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the TCU Horned Frogs, the Iowa State Cyclones, and others games. However, all of those games have been relatively close wins, and while a win is a win, it is great for ASU to get a huge victory. Winning by 25 is great and should instill fans with a lot of confidence.
Even though ASU only has one game left of the season, a giant win can show that ASU and Head Coach Kenny Dillingham have a great culture built up. Colorado has struggled, but it is still not easy to win on the road, and it's great to see ASU do that and not fall into a trap game.
Fantastic Running Game
Next week's game against the U of A could be a shootout as the Wildcats have a pretty effective offense. So, the fact that ASU was able to not only run the ball amazingly, but also control the time. They had the ball for 33 minutes, compared to Colorado's 26 minutes.
In terms of rushing, Raleek Brown was fantastic this game. He had 255 rushing yards on only 22 carries, which averaged out to 11.6 yards per carry. Brown has had a really nice season so far, but this was a dynamite performance and should excite fans that he can carry that into a big matchup next week.
Multiple Receivers Stepped Up
This season, Colorado's defense has struggled to cover multiple receivers, and ASU took advantage of it in this game. ASU Quarterback, Jeff Sims, spread the ball to different playmakers, which was great to see, as variety can be useful for big games.
Jordyn Tyson was back from injury and he had a good game, hauling in two catches for 61 yards. It was nice that Tyson played, as his status was up and down throughout the week, so the fact that he played is a plus. Derek Eusebio, Malik McClain and Raleek Brown also made plays in the receiving game this game, with Eusebio being the leading receiver for ASU.
Overall, this was a great win for ASU and Coach Dillingham. It was a game that showed how good ASU can be and should give fans confidence heading into the final week of the season.
