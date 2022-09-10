Razorback Recap: All You Missed Heading into South Carolina Game

From big performances to injuries, everything you need to know today

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It feels like a month since the Razorbacks took own Cincinnati in the season opener.

We know you've been busy working for the man so you can pay the bills, so we rounded up all of this week's Razorback news into one spot so you can catch up before this morning's SEC opener against South Carolina.

WHAT RAZORBACK FANS CAN LEARN THIS WEEKEND ABOUT NON-CONFERENCE OPPONENTS

This weekend was supposed to be a chance to get a better feel for how difficult the Razorbacks’ remaining non-conference games will be...

SEC ROUND-UP: SABAN TALKS ABOUT TEXAS FAILING TO LURE HIM OUT OF TUSCALOOSA

No one was surprised when Saban spurned overtures from Texas because the boosters are out of control, Drinkwitz wants...

KNOX BECOMES NIGHTMARE SEC TEAMS DON'T WANT TO HAVE

FAYETTEVILLE - There was a time last season when Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles ran what felt like half the team through tight end drills because the cupboard was bare. It almost led to...

EXPECTATIONS FOR HOGS' BASKETBALL THROUGH THE ROOF

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you think expectations for Arkansas football are high, just wait until basketball season starts. The Razorbacks are already raking in...

INJURIES MAKE SEC OPENER WITH GAMECOCKS TRICKY

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This week just means a little more for Arkansas and South Carolina. Opening wins last week were a nice way to...

RAZORBACKS MADE GOOD MOVE NOT REALLY CONSIDERING GOING TO BIG 12

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormack announced a couple of days ago that the conference is going to look westward with its expansion efforts. Notice he didn't mention...

WATCH-LISTEN TO RAZORBACKS-GAMECOCKS ON SATURDAY

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After beating No. 23 Cincinnati in the season opener, Arkansas now jumps into SEC play. And the league team isn't ranked. South Carolina, 1-0, comes in...

SEC ROUNDUP: MIKE LEACH OFFERS MARRIAGE ADVICE, FISHER HINTS AT EXIT PLAN

An Alabama back's family wished he would become a Longhorn, Vegas sees Auburn as losers this past week, Napier wants Gators to stay grounded, Kirby Smart is ticked...

WHO WILL MAKE THE CALL ON RB DOMINIQUE JOHNSON'S RETURN?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson's status is still up in the air. The only people who know if he'll play Saturday against South Carolina aren't talking. Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman did talk about...

WATCH SAM PITTMAN'S PRESS CONFERENCE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman held a Zoom press conference Wednesday afternoon that will be his final talk with the media...

BIGGEST GAME FOR FANS IN RAZORBACKS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE WILL BE AT END OF SEASON

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Southeastern Conference announced Arkansas’ 2022-23 conference men’s basketball schedule Wednesday. The Razorbacks will have four home league games on Saturday, punctuated by the regular-season finale versus...

RAZORBACKS COACH DAVE VAN HORN PREVIEWS FALL PRACTICE STARTING

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Now it's time for some baseball, too, as Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn starts looking for another trip to Omaha. The Razorbacks' annual Fall Classic is set...

BEAMER'S TALES OF KJ JEFFERSON HARKEN BACK TO OLD SNL SKIT FEATURING WILL FERRELL, JOHN GOODMAN

FAYETTEVILLE – Over in South Carolina they're having a tough time trying to figure out what to do about Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. Apparently, no one can KJ Jefferson quite the way...

HOGS UP IN POLLS THAT NOW INCLUDE FLORIDA'S BIG LEAP

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans crave respect and they may be getting it in the college football polls Monday. Although there is one move that will have...

WHO WILL HAVE BIG GAME IF EITHER TEAM WINS IN ARKANSAS VS. SOUTH CAROLINA

FAYETTEVILLE – After pouring through the tape multiple times, it's become pretty evident who on either Arkansas or South Carolina will have big games if either team...

EVERYBODY EXCEPT LSU HAPPY ABOUT OPENING WEEKEND FOR SEC TEAMS

It was a banner weekend in the SEC. Even Vanderbilt came out with a 2-0 record. Only LSU came through the weekend without smiles all around as...

RB DOMINIQUE JOHNSON STARTING TO SEE WORK IN PRACTICES

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said earlier Monday the pace for Dominique Johnson will increase this week. That started Monday afternoon. The injured running back...

RAZORBACK DEFENDERS PICK UP LEAGUE HONORS AFTER WIN OVER CINCINNATI

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It didn't take Arkansas defensive lineman Jordan Domineck long on a visit here to realize it was better than Atlanta, Georgia. In his first game as a Razorback, he maybe...

SEC SHORTS DOES SECOND VIDEO ... JUST FOR LSU

It's rare the guys over at SEC Shorts go through the stress of writing and producing a second video over the same weekend, but for the LSU Tigers and Brian Kelly, they just can't pass up the opportunity. What's even more impressive is...

WE RANK THE REST OF THE SCHEDULE ON ABILITY TO GIVE HOGS PROBLEMS

FAYETTEVILLE – It never does any good to make evaluations of teams before their first games, especially in this world of NIL. It's probably not going to be much more accurate after a single week, so despite the fact readers are probably free to print this and use it for toilet paper later...

PETERS JOINS COWBOYS PRACTICE SQUAD TO GET IN FOOTBALL SHAPE

FRISCO, Texas – With Philadelphia loading up on talent and perennial Pro Bowler Tyron Smith on the shelf, Dallas needed to go old school to figure out a solution considering its lack of trust...

PITTMAN WORRIED ABOUT FACT HE ISN'T WORRIED, PLUS INJURY UPDATE

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman worries during the season. Even when he's not worrying, well, he worries about that trying to figure out something to worry about. Yeah, that's Pittmanese...

SEC SHORTS POKES FUN AT OREGON, UTAH AFTER LOSSES TO FLORIDA, GEORGIA

With the SEC going 14-1 and LSU's debacle against Florida State going late into the evening, the guys over at SEC Shorts decided to poke fun at the PAC-12's attempt to come at the SEC against Florida and Georgia. Utah and Oregon's current selves time travel back to...

WATCH: ANDY HODGES TALKS HOW THIS IS DEFINITELY KJ JEFFERSON'S TEAM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It really was a simple thing a lot of Arkansas fans probably didn't notice Saturday. Our Kent Smith pointed it out in 5 Things ... on Sunday. Or grasp, but I can guarantee you...

WATCH: ANDY HODGES TELLS US WHAT WE DON'T KNOW FOR SOUTH CAROLINA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Don't ask because we don't know about any injuries, much less the important ones. While Arkansas coach Sam Pittman had no answers at the press conference after Saturday's 31-24 win over Cincinnati about safeties...

ARKANSAS SHOW INCONSISTENCY IN OPENING WIN OVER CINCINNATI

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Since we didn't predict a loss by Arkansas in Saturday's opener we're not going to say they should have. The Razorbacks beat Cincinnati, 31-24, in the season opener, but there's a lot of improvement to make if they want to meet the high expectations. The only consistent thing...

HOGS GET HUGE WIN OVER CINCINNATI, BUT WITH BIG COST IN SECONDARY

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks are no Notre Dame, but that's a good thing. Last season Cincinnati knocked off Notre Dame and rode that victory, along with a handful of other Top 25 wins, to a College Football Playoff appearance. The No. 23 ranked Bearcats brought...

LOOKING AT 5 THINGS IN WIN OVER CINCINNATI A LOT OF PEOPLE MAY NOT HAVE REALLY NOTICED

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark – With the arrival of a new season means a new round of "Five Things We Noticed," where we go back over the film looking for the odd, the specific, and the oddly specific from the Razorback games that might have slipped past the average fan's observation. Today we scour, rewind, and scour some more...