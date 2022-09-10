SEC Round-Up: Saban Talks About Longhorns' Failed Effort to Steal Him Out of Tuscaloosa

Finebaum reveals Saban had no patience for Texas boosters, basketball blowing up at Auburn, Gators lose five for Kentucky, Aggies players pocket $4 million and much more

No one was surprised when Saban spurned overtures from Texas because the boosters are out of control, Drinkwitz wants everyone to chill out about freshman Luther Burden, Ole Miss to honor former teammate who recently passed away, a Mississippi St. running back hits the transfer portal, and much more on this Sept. 9 edition of the SEC Round-Up.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been almost a decade since the rumors flew that Texas was trying to steal Nick Saban away from Alabama, and on Thursday night the Crimson Tide coach finally put the issue to rest. Two nights before Alabama rolls...

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama handled business at home against Utah State in game one, but week two brings a whole different set of challenges as the Crimson Tide not only faces a ranked opponent in No. 22 Texas, but hits...

Peyton Marshall is a center in the class of 2024, and he has set a date to take an official visit to Auburn. Marshall will be visiting Auburn on September 16th, and this will be...

Skull Sparks releases a list every month highlighting how many interactions each college basketball program's official social media pages receive, and Auburn came in at number two in August. The Tigers had 391K interactions, second only to...

Won some money last week, didn't we? Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba came nowhere near his 115.5 receiving yard projection, collecting only 3 receiving yards vs Notre Dame. Would have hit big had QB Hayden Wolff put a pass...

The Florida Gators ruled five players out against the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2, with a new addition to the injury report after four players missed the season-opener against Utah. Starting...

We are under 24 hours away from the kickoff for the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs as they take on Samford at home. As they've done in the years past...

After a dominant season-opening win versus a then-ranked top-25 Oregon, Georgia is moving onto its home opener against Samford. Despite most sports books refusing to put a line on Georgia's game...

Georgia's defense dominated Oregon on Saturday, allowing three points and never allowing the Ducks to sustain momentum. Their impressive performance was amplified by...

The visitors list for the LSU-Southern matchup continues to grow headlined by five-star 2024 EDGE Colin Simmons. It’s the home opener for the Tigers and this program has been itching...

The LSU defensive line took a hit Sunday night when Maason Smith suffered a torn ACL, but this team is having a “next man up” approach to the situation. Grieving for Smith...

LSU’s 2023 recruiting class flaunts an embarrassment of riches verbally committed, but this program is adamant about keeping their foot on the gas until signing day...

Mississippi State football reportedly lost one of its running backs to the transfer portal on Friday. According to a recent tweet from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports...

Mississippi State saw many players standout in last weekend's victory over Memphis, and the team will look to stay unbeaten as it faces Arizona on Saturday. The Bulldogs did a lot of things right in their 49-23 throttling...

Missouri Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz recognizes the talent of true freshman receiver Luther Burden III, who dazzled in his collegiate debut in the season-opening win over Louisiana Tech. But Drinkwitz knows that the real test...

Former Missouri Tigers linebacker Markus Golden has agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals which will keep him with the team through the 2023 season. The contract...

The Missouri Tigers landed arguably their top commitment of the 2023 class to date when Raytown (Kansas City, MO) offensive tackle Logan Reichert committed to the program. Reichert announced his decision...

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels face off against the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT, and Lane Kiffin sent a message to Rebel fans on Friday. The Rebels plan to play a more consistent game...

It has been over three weeks since former Ole Miss Rebels and Florida International Panthers linebacker/tight end Luke Knox tragically passed away at 22 years old, and the Ole Miss community...

The Ole Miss Rebels look to remain undefeated when they host the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday. The Bears play in the ASUN in FCS. Ole Miss (1-0) is coming off a 28-10 victory...

South Carolina started the season off on the right foot with a 35-14 over Georgia State this past weekend, but despite what the scoreboard showed at the end of that game, the Gamecocks will...

South Carolina travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas, this Saturday to take on the No. 16 Razorbacks, who are fresh off a win against previously ranked Cincinnati. The Gamecocks must...

This weekend the Vols will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in what is Tennessee's farthest regular season road trip this season. But that isn't stopping Tennessee fans from making the trip...

Tennessee will likely be without veteran linebacker Juwan Mitchell, according to a report from WBIR. Mitchell was once again listed as a co-starter coming into this week’s game despite not being...

The secondary was the most significant question mark entering the 2022 football season for the Volunteers. The Vols secondary had no interceptions through the first two weeks last season, but, thanks to Tamarion McDonald...

It takes a full-on effort as a collective unit to pitch a shutout. And that’s exactly what the Texas A&M Aggies did at home Saturday in a 31-0 win over the San Houston State Bearkats to open up the 2022 season. Sure, a win over the Bearkats was...

Name, Image, and Likeness regulations have taken over college sports, and they're here to stay. That's something that a lot of Texas A&M Aggies' athletes should be excited about...

Texas A&M had to work through a long rain delay, but the Aggies claimed their first win of 2022 with a 31-0 victory at Kyle Field. This week’s game figures to be...

EXPECTATIONS FOR HOGS' BASKETBALL THROUGH THE ROOF

WHAT RAZORBACK FANS CAN LEARN THIS WEEKEND ABOUT NON-CONFERENCE OPPONENTS

INJURIES MAKE SEC OPENER WITH GAMECOCKS TRICKY

RAZORBACKS MADE GOOD MOVE NOT REALLY CONSIDERING GOING TO BIG 12

WATCH-LISTEN TO RAZORBACKS-GAMECOCKS ON SATURDAY

SEC ROUNDUP: MIKE LEACH OFFERS MARRIAGE ADVICE, FISHER HINTS AT EXIT PLAN

WHO WILL MAKE THE CALL ON RB DOMINIQUE JOHNSON'S RETURN?

WATCH SAM PITTMAN'S PRESS CONFERENCE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

BIGGEST GAME FOR FANS IN RAZORBACKS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE WILL BE AT END OF SEASON

RAZORBACKS COACH DAVE VAN HORN PREVIEWS FALL PRACTICE STARTING

BEAMER'S TALES OF KJ JEFFERSON HARKEN BACK TO OLD SNL SKIT FEATURING WILL FERRELL, JOHN GOODMAN

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.