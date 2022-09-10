SEC Round-Up: Saban Talks About Longhorns' Failed Effort to Steal Him Out of Tuscaloosa
No one was surprised when Saban spurned overtures from Texas because the boosters are out of control, Drinkwitz wants everyone to chill out about freshman Luther Burden, Ole Miss to honor former teammate who recently passed away, a Mississippi St. running back hits the transfer portal, and much more on this Sept. 9 edition of the SEC Round-Up.
Saban Discusses Elephant in Room Regarding Texas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been almost a decade since the rumors flew that Texas was trying to steal Nick Saban away from Alabama, and on Thursday night the Crimson Tide coach finally put the issue to rest. Two nights before Alabama rolls...
Communication Key for Bama Down in Austin
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama handled business at home against Utah State in game one, but week two brings a whole different set of challenges as the Crimson Tide not only faces a ranked opponent in No. 22 Texas, but hits...
2024 Big Man to Visit Auburn Basketball Next Week
Peyton Marshall is a center in the class of 2024, and he has set a date to take an official visit to Auburn. Marshall will be visiting Auburn on September 16th, and this will be...
Basketball Social Media Page Off the Charts
Skull Sparks releases a list every month highlighting how many interactions each college basketball program's official social media pages receive, and Auburn came in at number two in August. The Tigers had 391K interactions, second only to...
Lindsay's Locks for Week 2 of College Football
Won some money last week, didn't we? Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba came nowhere near his 115.5 receiving yard projection, collecting only 3 receiving yards vs Notre Dame. Would have hit big had QB Hayden Wolff put a pass...
Five Gators to Miss Showdown with Kentucky
The Florida Gators ruled five players out against the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2, with a new addition to the injury report after four players missed the season-opener against Utah. Starting...
Georgia Releases Samford Game Trailer
We are under 24 hours away from the kickoff for the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs as they take on Samford at home. As they've done in the years past...
Which Young Players to Look for Against Samford
After a dominant season-opening win versus a then-ranked top-25 Oregon, Georgia is moving onto its home opener against Samford. Despite most sports books refusing to put a line on Georgia's game...
Karmari Lassiter Reflects on First Career Start
Georgia's defense dominated Oregon on Saturday, allowing three points and never allowing the Ducks to sustain momentum. Their impressive performance was amplified by...
Who's Visiting for This Week's Game Against Southern?
The visitors list for the LSU-Southern matchup continues to grow headlined by five-star 2024 EDGE Colin Simmons. It’s the home opener for the Tigers and this program has been itching...
State of Defensive Line after Smith's Injury
The LSU defensive line took a hit Sunday night when Maason Smith suffered a torn ACL, but this team is having a “next man up” approach to the situation. Grieving for Smith...
Recruits 'Trusting the Process' After FSU Debacle
LSU’s 2023 recruiting class flaunts an embarrassment of riches verbally committed, but this program is adamant about keeping their foot on the gas until signing day...
Bulldogs Running Back Enters Transfer Portal
Mississippi State football reportedly lost one of its running backs to the transfer portal on Friday. According to a recent tweet from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports...
Who to Watch for in Arizona This Weekend
Mississippi State saw many players standout in last weekend's victory over Memphis, and the team will look to stay unbeaten as it faces Arizona on Saturday. The Bulldogs did a lot of things right in their 49-23 throttling...
Drinkwitz Wants to Tap Brakes on Luther Burden
Missouri Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz recognizes the talent of true freshman receiver Luther Burden III, who dazzled in his collegiate debut in the season-opening win over Louisiana Tech. But Drinkwitz knows that the real test...
Golden Signs Extension with Arizona Cardinals
Former Missouri Tigers linebacker Markus Golden has agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals which will keep him with the team through the 2023 season. The contract...
OT Target Logan Reichart Commits to Mizzou
The Missouri Tigers landed arguably their top commitment of the 2023 class to date when Raytown (Kansas City, MO) offensive tackle Logan Reichert committed to the program. Reichert announced his decision...
Kiffin Has Message for Fans Ahead of UCA Game
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels face off against the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT, and Lane Kiffin sent a message to Rebel fans on Friday. The Rebels plan to play a more consistent game...
Rebels to Honor Luke Knox This Saturday
It has been over three weeks since former Ole Miss Rebels and Florida International Panthers linebacker/tight end Luke Knox tragically passed away at 22 years old, and the Ole Miss community...
Staff Picks Rebels to Get First-Ever Win Over Bears
The Ole Miss Rebels look to remain undefeated when they host the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday. The Bears play in the ASUN in FCS. Ole Miss (1-0) is coming off a 28-10 victory...
South Carolina vs. Arkansas: Everything You Need to Know
South Carolina started the season off on the right foot with a 35-14 over Georgia State this past weekend, but despite what the scoreboard showed at the end of that game, the Gamecocks will...
Final Injury Report Before Facing Razorbacks
South Carolina travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas, this Saturday to take on the No. 16 Razorbacks, who are fresh off a win against previously ranked Cincinnati. The Gamecocks must...
Vols Fans Take Over Pittsburgh Pirates Game
This weekend the Vols will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in what is Tennessee's farthest regular season road trip this season. But that isn't stopping Tennessee fans from making the trip...
LB Mitchell Probably Out Against Pittsburgh
Tennessee will likely be without veteran linebacker Juwan Mitchell, according to a report from WBIR. Mitchell was once again listed as a co-starter coming into this week’s game despite not being...
McDonald, Hadden Bring Punch to Secondary
The secondary was the most significant question mark entering the 2022 football season for the Volunteers. The Vols secondary had no interceptions through the first two weeks last season, but, thanks to Tamarion McDonald...
Gilbert Explains What Makes Aggies' D 'Brotherhood'
It takes a full-on effort as a collective unit to pitch a shutout. And that’s exactly what the Texas A&M Aggies did at home Saturday in a 31-0 win over the San Houston State Bearkats to open up the 2022 season. Sure, a win over the Bearkats was...
A&M Players Pocketed Over $4 Million Last Season
Name, Image, and Likeness regulations have taken over college sports, and they're here to stay. That's something that a lot of Texas A&M Aggies' athletes should be excited about...
All Aggies Staff Varies on Predictions vs. App St.
Texas A&M had to work through a long rain delay, but the Aggies claimed their first win of 2022 with a 31-0 victory at Kyle Field. This week’s game figures to be...
