Baylor football announces uniform combination against Cincinnati for Week 9 action
The Baylor Bears suffered a tough loss last weekend in Fort Worth, but Baylor is hoping to avenge the loss with a huge win this weekend. The Bears are traveling to Ohio to take on No. 21 Cincinnati. The Bearcats will attempt to take advantage of a struggling Baylor defense with QB Brendan Sorsby behind center.
On Friday, Baylor announced it would wear an all-white look heading into Cincinnati. The Bears will wear their white helmet, jersey, and pants this weekend.
Uniforms by week:
- Week 1 vs. Auburn: Baylor wore its new-look chrome helmet, along with the coal jerseys and pants.
- Week 2 at SMU: In Baylor's first away game, the Bears wore their white jerseys, white pants, and green accessories. Baylor also had its white helmet.
- Week 3 vs. Samford: It was an all-green look from Baylor against the FCS program. Green helmet, jerseys, and pants.
- Week 4 vs. Arizona State: It was an all-anthracite look for Baylor. It was the coal jerseys, pants, and helmets against the Sun Devils.
- Week 5 at Oklahoma State: It was the all-white look this time. White helmets, pants, and jerseys.
- Week 6 vs. Kansas State: This time, Baylor is wearing the gold jersey and pants, with its green helmet.
- Week 8 at TCU: Baylor is wearing its white jersey with green pants. The Bears will have white helmets on.
- Week 9 at Cincinnati: Baylor is going with the all-white look. White helmet, jersey, and pants against the Bearcats.
Keys to a Baylor win over Cincinnati
Cincinnati is arguably going to be the toughest test Baylor has faced this season. Luckily, the Bears have been decent on the road, losing just one game this season -- last week to TCU. However, Baylor hasn't quite seen a QB as good as Brendan Sorsby.
Staff writer Josh Abraham wrote up Baylor's keys to the game and limiting explosive plays is one of the main keys.
"..The Bearcats wield an incredible offense that is known for scoring a lot of points. The Baylor defense, to say the least, has left a lot to be desired this season. There have been moments where they have shown potential, but have not been able to put a complete game together. If they want to win on Saturday, the Bears are going to need to limit the explosive plays of the Bearcats and keep the ball in front of them. By doing so, it will give the Baylor defense more opportunities to get a much-needed stop."
