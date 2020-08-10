BCBulletin
BC Bulletin: Week in Review August 3-10, 2020

A.J. Black

Boston College football is back, for the time being, and practices have kicked off in Chestnut Hill. We have been all over the first week of practice, and here are some of the stories and content that has been up at BC Bulletin. 

And just as a site note, we are going to be covering the football season as if it is going to happen until we hear otherwise. 

And just as a site note, we are going to be covering the football season as if it is going to happen until we hear otherwise. 

* New "Stellar, Standard & Subpar" individual player previews on Tyler Vrabel, Finn Dirstine, Alec Lindstrom, Christian Mahogany and Nate Emer

* Boston College landed a commitment from '21 CB Jalon Williams from Texas beating out Mississippi State amongst others. 

* Jeff Hafley landed a trio of commitments from local '23 players from Catholic Memorial read all about them below

* Watch full media interviews with Zay Flowers & Jason Maitre, Zion Johnson and Marcus Valdez, and Brandon Sebastian & Mike Palmer

* The MAC cancelled their season, setting off what looks like a domino effect on the college football season. But in the mean time, it looks like BC will need a new OOC opponent as the Ohio game is off. 

* Phil Jurkovec talked with Alec Lindstrom about his waiver, and Jeff Hafley spoke about giving him the news. 

* Jurkovec's waiver was approved, and because of it we talk about how special BC's offense could be if there is a season this year. 

* Full practice reports from the first few days of camp.

* ACC finalized their in conference schedule and we analyzed what that would look like for the Eagles

* Steve Addazio is already in deep water at Colorado State, but his players are backing him. 

(All practice photos and interview videos courtesy of BCEagles.com)

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Hey AJ, thanks for the reminder that I made an account! Would it be possible to get some type of film review on recruits/committed players? Obviously asking for more content is a lot consider what you do already, but I imagine there would be an audience for it. At least I’d like it; like why exactly is Drew Kendall so coveted, what is he better at than everyone else?

