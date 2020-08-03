Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Center Alec Lindstrom

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom.

Boston College's offensive line should be special in 2020. They are bringing back four starters, all of which have been nominated for various All-ACC teams this offseason. Tyler Vrabel, Ben Petrula, Zion Johnson all have been getting loads of praise in the media, but a name that should be sticking out is center Alec Lindstrom.

The younger brother of Atlanta Falcons first round pick Chris Lindstrom, Alec is going on his fourth season with the Eagles. He fits the typical Boston College success story, coming to the Heights as an unheralded two star recruit out of Duxbury (MA) in 2017. With only one other offer, from UMass, he chose the Eagles like many of his family members had. Since arriving at Chestnut Hill, Lindstrom built up his profile through strong play and reliability.

After redshirting his freshman year, he was vaulted into playing time when starter Jon Baker went down with an injury in the season opener against UMass in 2018. He played in different spots throughout the rest of the season, including on special teams, but it was 2019 that really brought him to the forefront. A reliable starter, Lindstrom played all 13 games, and was a vital part of BC's rushing attack which was Top 10 in the country.

2020 should be an exciting year for Lindstrom, and one where he could cement his place as one of the best centers in the country. On top of that he has really shown his personality, starting up a BC podcast hosted on the school's Perch Podcast. He even has his own Youtube cooking show:

Let's look at three ways this season could play out for Alec Lindstrom.

Stellar

Lindstrom has a tremendous season, and gets serious consideration for the Rimington Award, given to the top center in the country. On an offense that many media members are worried may not have time to gel, Lindstrom is a key component on an offensive line that helps lead the offense to stability and productivity. He finishes the year All ACC First or Second Team.

Standard

Solid season, good enough to be named one of the best centers in the ACC. Offense is decent, but some struggles may overshadow what could have been a breakout year for the redshirt junior.

Subpar

Offense really struggles, which completely overshadows Lindstrom's play. He has to wait until 2021 to have his chance to explode on a bigger scale.

What kind of season are you predicting for Alec Lindstrom?

