Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Offensive Lineman Finn Dirstine

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview offensive lineman Finn Dirstine.

Fans always remember highly rated recruits, players like Jim Unis, Brian Toal and even Harold Landry. Finn Dirstine is a name that is just outside that list of elite recruits that have come to Boston College. Ranked a Top 300 recruit out of Lawrence Academy, Dirstine was the #24 offensive guard in his recruiting class, and rated a four star by most major services. 

Since arriving at Chestnut Hill, Dirstine has been relatively quiet. He played in 2018 in the season opener against UMass, but missed all last season. But this could be the season that he finally gets his chance. The Eagles have one slot left open on the offensive line, and it happens to be the guard position, where Dirstine plays. It would be just handed to the former four star though, as he will have to battle other contenders like Nate Emer and Christian Mahogany for the spot. 

Stellar

Dirstine lands the starting guard job and plays well with the talent around him. He sets himself up to be one of the starting guards in 2021.

Standard

Dirstine either grabs the starting job or gets a majority of the snaps during the season. In his first year as a contributor he has his moments, but also has his lapses as well.

Subpar

Unfortunately for Dirstine he loses the starting job to either Emer or Mahogany and doesn't see much action for the season. 

What kind of season are you expecting from Finn Dirstine? Leave your thoughts below!

