Stellar, Standard & Subpar: OL Christian Mahogany

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview offensive lineman Christian Mahogany.

Now a redshirt freshman, Christian Mahogany comes to Boston College out of Paramus Catholic in New Jersey. A three star recruit, he chose the Eagles over Rutgers, Pitt, Cincinnati, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia and a host of Group of Six schools. In his first season, in 2019, he was redshirted. 

Although the Eagles have four of their five starting offensive lineman spots filled at the moment, Mahogany is a name to watch out for. Tyler Vrabel, Zion Johnson, Alec Lindstrom and Ben Petrula should start, but Mahogany may be a name to watch for at that other guard spot. He's a big body at 6'3 315 pounds, and while he may be young and benefit from repetitions, he has a high ceiling. During spring ball he earned reps with the first and second team offense, and looks to battle with Nate Emer and Finn Dirstine for the final guard spot. 

Stellar

Even though he is the youngest out of the trio, Mahogany beats out Dirstine and Emer for the starting guard role. He plays well on an excellent offensive line and sets himself up to start, and give BC stability moving forward. 

Standard

Earns the starting role, or gets extensive reps during the season if Hafley decides to give multiple guards a shot. A younger player, he may hit some bumps in the road, but does enough to appear to be a long term answer at the position

Subpar

Still a younger player, Emer/Dirstine win the spot and Mahogany has to wait another year to get into the lineup. 

What kind of season are you expecting from Christian Mahogany? Leave your thoughts below!

