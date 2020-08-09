Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Offensive Lineman Tyler Vrabel

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel.

It was a breakout year in 2019 for Tyler Vrabel, the son of Tennessee Titans head coach and former NFL star Mike Vrabel. From Bellaire, Texas, Vrabel was a rare Texas recruit in the past few years, an area that BC has begun to increase their recruiting footprints. In 2018 he chose the Eagles over Cincinnati, Memphis, Houston and other Group of Six schools. While his recruiting wasn't anything special, Vrabel has made a name of himself in his first year as a starting tackle.

In 2019 Vrabel was not only reliable, starting all 13 games, but became one of the best in the conference in his position, landing on the All-ACC Honorable Mention. In 2020 the expectations are high as he joins Zion Johnson, Alec Lindstrom and Ben Petrula on an offensive line that could be special.

Stellar

Vrabel takes another step forward, which would be something to see given that he had an incredible redshirt freshman season. He finishes the year one of the best tackles in the ACC and helps energize Jeff Hafley's new offense. We get to see how he plays in a more balanced system, helping Phil Jurkovec have a strong first year as a starter. Ends the year with a lot of momentum as one of the best tackles in the country.

Standard

Good year all around, Vrabel continues to be near the top of his position in the ACC, set himself up to be First or Second Team All ACC by the end of the year.

Subpar

Plays well, but maybe a few hiccups along the way

What kind of season are you expecting from Tyler Vrabel?

