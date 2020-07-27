BCBulletin
Stellar, Standard & Subpar: OL Nate Emer

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview offensive lineman Nate Emer.

Boston College's offensive line has been receiving heaps of praise from around the country. The combination of Ben Petrula, Zion Johnson, Alec Lindstrom and Tyler Vrabel could give BC the best offensive line in the conference. But there is still that other guard position opposite Johnson. This is where Nate Emer comes into play. 

Emer is not a name many Boston College fans may be aware of. He came to Boston College in 2017 as a defensive lineman, out of Iroquois High School in Marilla, New York. He has one of those typical BC recruiting stories as well, coming to the Eagles as a two star with the Eagles being his only major offer. 

But Emer is a name that many may want to watch this summer. He is going to be in a fierce position battle for that guard position, most likely with Finn Dirstine and Christian Mahogany. While many may believe that Dirstine, the former four star may be the favorite, don't count out the other two. It wouldn't be a huge shock if either Emer or Mahogany will be the final piece to what could be a special offensive line in 2020. 

Stellar

Emer wins the guard position and thrives. He gels with his line mates and they put together one of the best offensive lines in Boston College history. He plays his role well, and BC ranks amongst the best in sacks allowed and yards rushed in the conference. 

Standard

Either wins the job outright, or gets his opportunity at some point during the season. Does reasonably well given that he hasn't started at the collegiate level, but has a few bumps in the road as well. However, sets himself up to be the everyday starter in 2021. 

Subpar

Loses the starting position to either Mahogany or Dirstine and doesn't see the field. 

What kind of season do you see in store for offensive lineman Nate Emer? Will he win the starting guard spot? Leave your thoughts and comments below!

