Stellar, Standard, and Subpar: Safety Mike Palmer

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview safety Mike Palmer.

Mike Palmer got his first crack at starting at safety in 2019, and he hit some growing pains along the way. Third on the team in tackles with 76, Palmer started 11 games at free safety last season. On the positive side, he had two interceptions, one against Rutgers and another versus Wake Forest. But he struggled at times too. Not the fastest safety, he got beat a handful of times by faster receivers, and missed tackles as well.

But like everyone else in the secondary, there is a new coach, and 2020 will be a new year with lessons learned and 2019 put behind them. It's not fair to say that what we saw in 2019 will be what we should expect in 2020. Jeff Hafley is a secondary coach at heart, and with the right scheming and coaching Mike Palmer has the potential to take a jump this season. He has the tools, good instincts, and a good hitter, 2020 will be his chance to see if he can put them all together.

Stellar

Palmer takes a leap and becomes a consistent player in the secondary. Tackling and coverage all improve as he thrives under the tutelage of Jeff Hafley. As a senior he becomes a leader on the defense and makes some big plays over the season.

Standard

Takes a step forward, and improves, but Palmer still has his moments where he struggles. Still earns his way into the starting lineup.

Subpar

Struggles and another player steps up and takes the starting role from Palmer.

What kind of season are you expecting from Mike Palmer? Leave your comments below!

