2026 Prospects React to Boston College Official Visit
As many programs around the nation did this past weekend, Boston College welcomed its first crop of official visitors for the summer, kicking off what is shaping up to be a strong period for Bill O'Brien and his staff as they enter year two.
The Eagles brought in ten prospects from the 2026 recruiting class, giving many of them their first look at life in Chestnut Hill. Check out the full list of visitors from this past weekend, as well those from upcoming weekends by heading over to the Boston College Football Official Visit Tracker.
Many of the players that were on campus this weekend took to social media to share their reactions. Take a look at some of the best.
1. 3-Star DT Jermaine Polk - Toledo, Ohio
Ranked by 247Sports' as the No. 74 defensive lineman in the nation, Polk stands at 6-foot-4, 265 lbs. He has excellent hands and is very aggressive at the point of attack, giving him the ability to not only eat up space in the run game, but serve as an effective pass rusher.
2. 3-Star DL Alex Willis - Orlando, Florida
A player with an impressive list of offers, Alex Willis is a 6-foot-3, 250 lb. defensive tackle from Orlando, Florida. He is ranked by 247Sports' as the No. 97 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 120 player in the state.
3. 3-Star ATH Somad Eaddy - Greer, South Carolina
A 6-foot, 155 lb. athlete from Riverside High School in Greer, South Carolina, Eaddy is a dynamic prospect. In the last two seasons of varsity football, he's combined for 457 all purpose yards and 66 total tackles, six pass deflections and eight interceptions.
4. 3-Star WR Santana Carlos - Hollywood, Florida
A 5-foot-11, 170 lb. speedy wideout, Santana Carlos is an impressive target with the prowess to lineup at just about any receiver spot. He is excellent in and out of breaks and could be a high powered piece in the Eagles offense if he commits.
5. 3-Star LB Ja'Dyn Williams - Massillon, Ohio
Standing at 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. Ja'Dyn Williams is an athletic linebacker prospect who, despite his somewhat limited size, is not afraid to get downhill and deliver a big hit. He has a lengthy frame which helps him as a pass rusher with the ability to swat away the arms of offensive linemen.
6. WR Imari Jehiel - Forney, Texas
An under-the-radar prospect in the upcoming recruiting class, Imari Jehiel is as impressive as almost anyone. Though his stat line may not jump off the page, Jehiel's over 1,000 receiving yards came with nearly 20 yards per catch.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 5th (Thursday)
- 3-Star EDGE Prin Fox
June 6th through June 8th
- 4-Star OT Kai Pritchard - Named Boston College as a finalist on 12/03/2024, Unofficially visited on 03/23/2025
- 3-Star WR Nyqir Helton
- 3-Star QB Femi Babalola - Visited Boston College on 04/06/2025 for spring practice
- 3-Star LB Rocky Cummings
- 3-Star LB Jordan Rodriguez - Received an offer on 05/04/2023
- DL Carmelo McKenzie
- RB Sedric Addison - Visited Boston College on 04/07/2025 for Spring Practice
Check out our Boston College football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)