BC Bulletin

2026 Prospects React to Boston College Official Visit

The Eagles welcomed ten prospects from the 2026 recruiting class for official visits this past weekend, kicking off a summer that is shaping up to be full of good news for Boston College.

Mason Woods

2026 3-Star WR Santana Carlos during his official visit to Boston College
2026 3-Star WR Santana Carlos during his official visit to Boston College / Credit @1santanacarlos on X
In this story:

As many programs around the nation did this past weekend, Boston College welcomed its first crop of official visitors for the summer, kicking off what is shaping up to be a strong period for Bill O'Brien and his staff as they enter year two.

The Eagles brought in ten prospects from the 2026 recruiting class, giving many of them their first look at life in Chestnut Hill. Check out the full list of visitors from this past weekend, as well those from upcoming weekends by heading over to the Boston College Football Official Visit Tracker.

Many of the players that were on campus this weekend took to social media to share their reactions. Take a look at some of the best.

1. 3-Star DT Jermaine Polk - Toledo, Ohio

Ranked by 247Sports' as the No. 74 defensive lineman in the nation, Polk stands at 6-foot-4, 265 lbs. He has excellent hands and is very aggressive at the point of attack, giving him the ability to not only eat up space in the run game, but serve as an effective pass rusher.

2. 3-Star DL Alex Willis - Orlando, Florida

A player with an impressive list of offers, Alex Willis is a 6-foot-3, 250 lb. defensive tackle from Orlando, Florida. He is ranked by 247Sports' as the No. 97 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 120 player in the state.

3. 3-Star ATH Somad Eaddy - Greer, South Carolina

A 6-foot, 155 lb. athlete from Riverside High School in Greer, South Carolina, Eaddy is a dynamic prospect. In the last two seasons of varsity football, he's combined for 457 all purpose yards and 66 total tackles, six pass deflections and eight interceptions.

4. 3-Star WR Santana Carlos - Hollywood, Florida

2026 3-Star WR Santana Carlos while on his Boston College visit
2026 3-Star WR Santana Carlos while on his Boston College visit / Credit @1santanacarlos on X

A 5-foot-11, 170 lb. speedy wideout, Santana Carlos is an impressive target with the prowess to lineup at just about any receiver spot. He is excellent in and out of breaks and could be a high powered piece in the Eagles offense if he commits.

5. 3-Star LB Ja'Dyn Williams - Massillon, Ohio

Standing at 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. Ja'Dyn Williams is an athletic linebacker prospect who, despite his somewhat limited size, is not afraid to get downhill and deliver a big hit. He has a lengthy frame which helps him as a pass rusher with the ability to swat away the arms of offensive linemen.

6. WR Imari Jehiel - Forney, Texas

An under-the-radar prospect in the upcoming recruiting class, Imari Jehiel is as impressive as almost anyone. Though his stat line may not jump off the page, Jehiel's over 1,000 receiving yards came with nearly 20 yards per catch.

Upcoming Official Visitors

June 5th (Thursday)

June 6th through June 8th

Check out our Boston College football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.

2026 Football Commitments

  1. CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
  2. CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
  3. DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
  4. EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
  5. EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
  6. OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
  7. OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
  8. OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
  9. OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
  10. QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
  11. RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
  12. WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
  13. ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)

Check out the Boston College Football Recruiting Tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 class and beyond.

See Also...

feed

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

Home/Recruiting