2027 OL Quinn Adams Speaks on Boston College Trip, Updates Visit Schedule
Bill O'Brien and the rest of the Boston College football staff have been very active on the recruiting trail despite spring football being in full swing. Just this week, the Eagles welcomed 2026 athlete prospect Brogan McNab as well as 2027 prospects Jax Prokop and Quinn Adams on campus visits.
Adams, an offensive lineman from Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass., spoke with Boston College on SI about his recent trip to Chestnut Hill, highlighting not only his reaction to seeing campus for the first time, but also opening up on his relationship with the Eagles' coaching staff.
The 6-foot-4, 270 lb. prospect said, "What stood out to me most was the awesome facilities, staff and historical buildings." He continued, "I also thought the lifting program was super impressive with all the technology and science involved with it."
Diving into his relationship with the Eagles' staff, Adams said, "I’ve been in contact a lot with coach [Jonathan] Dibiaso and Coach [Matt] Applebaum. I’ve spoken the most with Coach Dibiaso."
The New England native also updated his upcoming visit schedule, giving some insight into what his plans are for the spring and summer periods.
"I will be attending fall games, summer camps and any other event I get invited to at [Boston College] for football. I want to see and learn a lot more about their nutrition program and recovery," Adams explained.
As of now, Boston College holds three commitments in the 2027 class and, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, have the No. 4 ranked class in the nation.
2027 Football Commits
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- QB Furian Inferrara, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 02/03/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
Upcoming Visits
- K/P Emilio Brito - April 12
- EDGE Josiah Anyansi - June 20
- DL Mason Leak - June 20
- QB Walker Snee - March 22
- WR Nyqir Helton - June 6
- ATH Somad Eaddy - May 30
- OL Mac Fitzgerald - May 30
- TE William Vaughn - June 13
- ATH Steve Klein - June 20
- RB Henry Ohlinger - June 6
- CB Da'Jon Green - June 6
- OL Marcelino Antunes - May 30
- OL Connor Furman - April 12
- DL Cameron Melvin - April 12