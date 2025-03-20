BC Bulletin

2027 OL Quinn Adams Speaks on Boston College Trip, Updates Visit Schedule

The Eagles welcomed yet another talented 2027 prospect for a campus visit this week. Take a look at what offensive lineman Quinn Adams told Boston College on SI following his trip to Chestnut Hill.

Mason Woods

2027 OL Quinn Adams on his Boston College visit
2027 OL Quinn Adams on his Boston College visit / Credit @Quinn_Adams13 on X
In this story:

Bill O'Brien and the rest of the Boston College football staff have been very active on the recruiting trail despite spring football being in full swing. Just this week, the Eagles welcomed 2026 athlete prospect Brogan McNab as well as 2027 prospects Jax Prokop and Quinn Adams on campus visits.

Adams, an offensive lineman from Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass., spoke with Boston College on SI about his recent trip to Chestnut Hill, highlighting not only his reaction to seeing campus for the first time, but also opening up on his relationship with the Eagles' coaching staff.

The 6-foot-4, 270 lb. prospect said, "What stood out to me most was the awesome facilities, staff and historical buildings." He continued, "I also thought the lifting program was super impressive with all the technology and science involved with it."

Diving into his relationship with the Eagles' staff, Adams said, "I’ve been in contact a lot with coach [Jonathan] Dibiaso and Coach [Matt] Applebaum. I’ve spoken the most with Coach Dibiaso."

The New England native also updated his upcoming visit schedule, giving some insight into what his plans are for the spring and summer periods.

"I will be attending fall games, summer camps and any other event I get invited to at [Boston College] for football. I want to see and learn a lot more about their nutrition program and recovery," Adams explained.

As of now, Boston College holds three commitments in the 2027 class and, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, have the No. 4 ranked class in the nation.

2027 Football Commits

  1. ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
  2. QB Furian Inferrara, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 02/03/2025)
  3. S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)

Upcoming Visits

See Also...

2027 Tight End Jax Prokop Opens Up on Boston College Visit

Boston College Target Brogan McNab Talks Recent Campus Visit, Relationship with Coaching Staff

Boston College Extends Offer to 2026 Edge Rusher DeAnthony Lafayette

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

Home/Recruiting