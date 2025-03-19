2027 Tight End Jax Prokop Opens Up on Boston College Visit
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff have remained extremely active on the recruiting trail since the conclusion of the 2024 football season, lining up visits and earning commitments from top tier prospects in the 2026 class and beyond.
This week, with spring football in full swing, O'Brien and the staff welcomed a visitor from the 2027 class: tight end Jax Prokop from St. Anthony's High School in South Huntington, New York.
He took to social media to share his reaction following the trip.
Prokop spoke with Boston College on SI about his recent visit and witnessing spring practice in person. He also highlighted his relationship with the coaching staff and also opened up on what he likes most about the Eagles' offense.
Sharing his reaction to seeing spring practice, the 6-foot-4, 220 lb. target said, "I love how much the offense uses their tight ends. I saw multiple tight ends [on the field] on multiple occasions and really liked the offense schemes."
Prokop continued, "During the spring practice I mainly focused on the tight end area and I thought a lot of their drills were very effective in translating to the games. I also liked how efficient the practice was ran. Everyone knows where to be and when to be there."
Moving onto his relationship with the Boston College coaching staff, the talented tight end said, "I have been in contact with the coaching staff a decent amount, including coach [Savon] Huggins. I had a long talk with him when he visited [St. Anthony's High School]. Coach [Julian] Rowe-Cohen is who set up my visit."
Prokop said that while he does not have another visit scheduled at the moment, he hopes to make a return trip to campus this summer for a camp.
"I look forward to being back on campus for a camp this summer and furthering my relationship with all the coaches," he said.
As of now, the Eagles hold three commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, and are ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 class in the nation.
2027 Football Commits
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- QB Furian Inferrara, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 02/03/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
Upcoming Visits
- K/P Emilio Brito - April 12
- EDGE Josiah Anyansi - June 20
- DL Mason Leak - June 20
- QB Walker Snee - March 22
- WR Nyqir Helton - June 6
- ATH Somad Eaddy - May 30
- OL Mac Fitzgerald - May 30
- TE William Vaughn - June 13
- ATH Steve Klein - June 20
- RB Henry Ohlinger - June 6
- CB Da'Jon Green - June 6
- OL Marcelino Antunes - May 30
- OL Connor Furman - April 12
- DL Cameron Melvin - April 12