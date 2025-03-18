Boston College Quarterback Target Brogan McNab Talks Recent Campus Visit, Relationship with Coaching Staff
Bill O'Brien and his coaching staff continued to build on what is already an impressive 2026 recruiting class this week by welcoming yet another talented prospect for a campus visit.
Quarterback Brogan McNab from Melbourne, Florida got his first glimpse of Chestnut Hill on Tuesday, and spoke with Boston College on SI about his experience.
The 6-foot, 185 lb. signal caller shared his reaction to seeing campus for the first time, saying, "The campus is beautiful. All of the old buildings are very cool," he continued, "The football facilities are very nice, and the weight room is new and has some of the latest equipment to keep players healthy and strong."
He also highlighted O'Brien, opening up on his interactions with the second year coach. "I talked to [O'Brien] briefly and he seemed very nice," McNab said, "Very humble for as much success as he's had in his career."
"The entire coaching staff was amazing. I'm looking forward to getting back up there this summer to work out and see where I would fit in."
As for other schools interested in the athletic quarterback, McNab said he is expecting to visit Syracuse, Air Force and UAB within the coming weeks as well as potentially even more down the road.
The Eagles hold nine commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and are ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 13 team in the nation currently. While there is plenty of time until players make final decisions, Boston College has certainly gotten off to a hot start.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
Upcoming Visits
- K/P Emilio Brito - April 12
- EDGE Josiah Anyansi - June 20
- DL Mason Leak - June 20
- QB Walker Snee - March 22
- WR Nyqir Helton - June 6
- ATH Somad Eaddy - May 30
- OL Mac Fitzgerald - May 30
- TE William Vaughn - June 13
- ATH Steve Klein - June 20
- RB Henry Ohlinger - June 6
- CB Da'Jon Green - June 6
- OL Marcelino Antunes - May 30
- OL Connor Furman - April 12
- DL Cameron Melvin - April 12