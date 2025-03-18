Boston College Extends Offer to 2026 Edge Rusher DeAnthony Lafayette
Boston College kicked off spring football last week, but despite remaining busy on the playing field, Bill O'Brien and his staff have also stayed active on the recruiting trail.
The Eagles extended an offer to 2026 edge rusher DeAnthony Lafayette from Lake Nona High School in Orlando, Florida. He took to social media to share the news.
Boston College is only the first power four offer for the talented defender, but with plenty of time left until he makes a final decision, it is unlikely to be the last.
Lafayette stands at 6-foot-1, 230 lbs. and is rated by 247Sports as a 3-Star prospect. He is the No. 84 player in the state of Florida and the No. 60 edge rusher in the nation, and, in his last two seasons of varsity football, has compiled nearly 100 total tackles and 17.5 sacks.
He is aggressive at the point of attack with fast hands and has excellent bend around the edge. He uses his speed to blow by blockers and frequently find himself in the backfield disrupting plays.
As of now, the Eagles hold nine commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and are ranked No. 13 in the nation by 247Sports' composite ranking. While the class already has commitments from edge defenders Dominic Funke and Mason Leak, adding another player of Lafayette's caliber would be a major boost.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
Upcoming Visits
- K/P Emilio Brito - April 12
- EDGE Josiah Anyansi - June 20
- DL Mason Leak - June 20
- QB Walker Snee - March 22
- WR Nyqir Helton - June 6
- ATH Somad Eaddy - May 30
- OL Mac Fitzgerald - May 30
- TE William Vaughn - June 13
- ATH Steve Klein - June 20
- RB Henry Ohlinger - June 6
- CB Da'Jon Green - June 6
- OL Marcelino Antunes - May 30
- OL Connor Furman - April 12
- DL Cameron Melvin - April 12