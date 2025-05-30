Boston College Lands in Top Schools for 2026 S Jax Pope
Things continue to look up on the recruiting trail for Bill O'Brien and the Eagles coaching staff. Just things month, Boston College has extended over a dozen offers and is expected to welcome eleven prospects on official visits this weekend to start official visit season.
Now, the Eagles look to be closing in on yet another prospect; 2026 safety Jax Pope from Buford, Georgia. He took to social media on Friday to share his top schools, including the Eagles among Stanford, Duke, Mississippi State and Arkansas.
The 6-foot, 180 lb. defender is the younger brother current UNLV safety Jake Pope who previously spent time with both the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Though unranked as a prospect, Pope shares many of the same traits of what made his older brother such a highly touted prospect. He is an athletic defender with good instincts that isn't afraid to get downhill and deliver a big hit.
He has yet to line up an official visit to Chestnut Hill for this summer but is expected to visit Mississippi State on June 13th.
As of now, Boston College holds 13 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 18 team in the nation. If O'Brien and the staff can continue to bolster the class throughout the summer, the Eagles have a great chance at finishing with a top 25 class.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
