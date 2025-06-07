Boston College Sends Offer to Four Star Class of 2027 Safety Dillon Davis
Bill O’Brien and Boston College football continue to send out offers to potential future Eagles.
The latest prospect to receive an offer from the program is class of 2027 safety Dillon Davis. He shared the news in a social media post on Friday night.
“BLESSED to say that Boston College offered,” said Davis via X.
Davis is a product of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif. In 2024, he recorded 50 total tackles which included 37 solo, three passes defended, three quarterback pressures, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and fumble recovery.
He is rated as a four-star prospect and ranks No. 334 nationally, No. 30 in safeties, and No. 36 in the state of Calif., according to 247Sports Composite.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound recruit is one of multiple from St. John Bosco to receive an offer from the Eagles recently. The program also extended offers to class of 2027 linebacker Justin Coach and class of 2028 wide receiver DJ Tubbs.
Davis also holds offers from Michigan, Southern Miss, San Diego State, BYU, Colorado, SMU, Kansas, Texas A&M, Texas, Missouri, Arizona, Maryland, Cal, and Sacramento State.
Currently, Boston College has three commitments in its class of 2027, quarterback Furian Inferrera (Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.), safety Jackson Tucker (Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass.), and athlete Wesley Winn (Archbishop Riordan, San Francisco, Calif.), all three-stars.
Class of 2027 Commitments
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- QB Furian Inferrara, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 02/03/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
Class of 2026 Commitments
Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)