Recruiting Rundown: Boston College Extends Offer, Visits Top WR Target
Just last week, Boston College extended three scholarship offers, locked in an official visit and added the 13th commitment to the 2026 recruiting class in 3-Star athlete prospect Steve Klein.
This week has been much as the same as the Eagles staff has remained active on the recruiting trail, extending another offer and making an in-home visit to a 3-Star wide receiver prospect.
Looking ahead all the way to the class of 2028, Boston College sent a scholarship offer to 6-foot-2, 175 lb. cornerback Langston Pridgeon from Ashburn, Virginia. Though unranked as a prospect, Pridgeon already possesses an elite build for the position and looks to have extremely high potential.
He currently suits up for Stone Bridge High School where, as a freshman in 2024, he finished with 55 tackles and eight pass deflections. Despite his unranked status, Pridgeon currently holds offers from fellow power four programs Duke, Maryland and Virginia Tech.
Eagles Coaches on the Road
Boston College offensive coordinator Will Lawing made the trip to Lafayette, Louisiana this week to visit with 3-Star wide receiver Brayden Allen from Lafayette Christian Academy. He took to social media to share his reaction on Monday.
Standing at 6-foot-1, 170 lbs., Allen is an impressive target with a wide catch radius. 247Sports' composite ranking places him as the No. 147 wideout in the nation and the No. 25 player in the Bayou state.
He holds offers from nine division one programs and has an official visit lined up with Texas Tech for June 13th. As of now, the Eagles hold just a single wide receiver commitment in the 2026 class, so adding a player like Allen could be a massive boost.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
Check out the Boston College Football Recruiting Tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 class and beyond.