Bearcats Assistant Tim Buckley Reveals What Drew Him to Cincinnati

The Bearcats are trying to break into the NCAA Tournament for the first time this decade.

The University of Cincinnati mascot, the Bearcat, emerges from a makeshift coffin during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA men s college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. South Florida Bulls At Cincinnati Bearcats Ncaa Basketball Feb 11
/ Stephanie Scarbrough/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — New Bearcat assistant basketball coach Tim Buckley revealed to team media his thought process for picking UC as the next stop in his career.

"I didn't know a lot about Coach Miller as a person, but I'd obviously followed his career as a player, and then as a coach, saw the success that he had, and felt like it was a really good opportunity," Buckley said. "The people that you're around are what make a place special, and he certainly has been above and beyond what those guys had told me. 

"And then as a basketball guy, as a player, he was a winner, probably an overachiever to a certain degree, with what his measurables were, but helped North Carolina win a national championship. And then I saw it from the very beginning, when he was at UNC Greensboro, and we played them when I was at Indiana. So I followed those guys just because of that."

Buckley had been with South Carolina since 2022 before coming to the Big 12. He joined the Gamecocks after spending three seasons as an assistant at UNLV (2019-22) prior to his arrival in Columbia. 

It's a mirroring situation to how Chad Dollar came to Cincinnati. Dollar spent multiple seasons on the Georgia staff before helping drive a serious recruiting boost at UC.

