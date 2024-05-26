All Bearcats

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Have New Jordan Brand Lockers

These are awesome.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) congratulates Cincinnati Bearcats guard Simas Lukosius (41) on a made 3-point basket in the second half of a college basketball game in the National Invitation Tournament, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats basketball team should take a big step forward on the court this season. They're also making major strides off the court. They finalized an apparel deal with Nike through the 2029 season, which includes a partnership with Jordan Brand for Wes Miller's squad.

Check out the new Jordan lockers in the photo below:

James Rapien

