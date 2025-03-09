All Bearcats

Look: Cincinnati's 2025 Big 12 Tournament First Round Opponent Revealed

The Bearcats have to win five games in five days.

Russ Heltman

Mar 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) dribbles against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) dribbles against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — UC basketball's slot in the 2025 Big 12 Tournament is sealed.

13-seeded Cincinnati is facing 12-seeded Oklahoma State on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET to start a five-game gauntlet to win the tournament.

UC just lost 78-67 at OSU on Saturday and has not won away from Fifth Third Arena since beating UCF on Feb. 5. If Wes Miller's team beats OSU, they would likely face Iowa State a day later at 12:30 p.m. ET and either BYU or Arizona at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday with a win in the second round. 

They have to capture the tournament to crack the March Madness field.

2025 Big 12 Tournament Bracket
2025 Big 12 Tournament Bracket / Big 12 Conference

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.

