Look: David DeJulius Finds New Pro Basketball Home With Maccabi Tel-Aviv

DeJulius has played well across five games this season.

Russ Heltman

Mar 5, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — David DeJulius has a new home in professional hoops.

The former Cincinnati star is continuing his career with Maccabi Tel-Aviv after playing five games with Aris B.C. in the Greek Basketball League.

He averaged 14.2 points on over 50% shooting and 2.7 assists in those contests.

Russ Heltman
