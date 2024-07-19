All Bearcats

Nasty Nati Missing Multiple Key Players Ahead of Opening TBT Game

The fellas will have to win Game 1 shorthanded.

Russ Heltman

The Cincinnati Bearcats mascot entertains fans during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between the Houston Cougars and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
The Cincinnati Bearcats mascot entertains fans during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between the Houston Cougars and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Nasty Nati could be really shorthanded in their opening game of The Basketball Tournament as key players from last season are doubtful or declared out.

20-plus point-per-game scorer Jacob Evans is doubtful to play after making a quick trip to Cincinnati following another game he had in the middle of the week. Plus, Nasty Nati's top defensive player last season, Marquez Letcher-Ellis, is going through the same midweek game time crunch making him doubtful.

Nati only had forward Tre Scott for one game last year due to the NBA Summer League and he's delayed for the same reason this year. Scott will not play in the opening game, nor will fellow Summer Leaguer Isaiah Miller. The guard is expected to be a solid contributor to the team.

Cincinnati is the top-seeded team in the region, but they'll have to fight through absences to advance against Team AboutBillions

Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more. 

You may also like:

Look: Nasty Nati Roster Finalized Ahead of TBT 2024

Report: Cincinnati Schedules Multi-Team Event As Non-Conference Schedule Starts Finalizing

Cincinnati Forward Dillon Mitchell Dives Into Transfer Decision: 'Just About Being With The Right People'

Watch: Bearcats Gameplay in EA College Football 25

Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Touchdown in EA Sports College Football 25

Report: Cincinnati Finalizes November Game Date With Georgia Tech

Cincinnati Loses Commitment From Three-Star Local Linebacker Paul Nelson

Cincinnati Football Lands Commitment From 2025 Offensive Tackle Jahari Medlock

Look: UC Basketball Players Help With Wes Miller's Youth Camp

Report: Cincinnati Opening 2024-25 Season Against Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Cincinnati Makes Top-Six Schools For Three-Star 2025 Offensive Lineman Cameron Herron

Recruiting Roundup: Offers Start Surfacing From Latest Official Visit Weekend

Report: Big 12 Exploring Selling Conference Naming Rights

Watch: Luke Kandra, Jillian Hayes Throw Out First Pitch at Reds Game

Look: Jason, Travis Kelce Invest in Garage Beer Brand

Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Local Three-Star 2025 LB Paul Nelson

2026 Five-Star TE Brock Harris Discusses Unofficial Visit to Cincinnati

Four-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Mikkel Skinner Commits to Cincinnati

Report: John Newman III Works Out For Washington Wizards

Three-Star 2025 Linebacker CJ Crite Commits to Cincinnati Football

Report: Cincinnati Assistant Jake Thelen Accepts Cov Cath High School Head Coaching Role

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Basketball