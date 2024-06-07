All Bearcats

Report: Cincinnati Assistant Jake Thelen Accepts Cov Cath High School Head Coaching Role

UC just replaced an assistant coach.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller encourages the team in the second half of a college basketball game against the San Francisco Dons in the National Invitation Tournament, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller encourages the team in the second half of a college basketball game against the San Francisco Dons in the National Invitation Tournament, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — Wes Miller has another open bench spot after reports confirmed Cincinnati Bearcats assistant coach Jake Thelen is going back to his local high school stomping grounds and taking the Covington Catholic head coaching job.

Thelen has been with Miller every season the rising coach has been at Cincinnati. Now, he shifts focus to Cov Cath after graduating from there in 2011.

Miller faces an open Director of Player Development position, after replacing Josh Loeffler with South Carolina assistant Tim Buckley.

