Report: Big 12 Exploring Selling Conference Naming Rights
CINCINNATI — The Allstate 12 Conference?
That name is a possibility after Action Network's Brett Yormakr reported the Big 12 is seriously exploring becoming the first collegiate conference to sell its naming rights to an outside company.
"Name possibilities for the Big 12 include 'The Big Allstate Conference' or the 'The Allstate 12 Conference,'" sources said to McMurphy. "The multi-year deal could earn the league between $30-$50 million annually to be divided among its 16 league members."
This follows news that the league is in talks with a private equity firm to purchase a stake in the league. It's a dog-eat-dog world right now in college athletics with the Big 12's entrenched schools making less than half on their media revenue deals than Big Ten outfits.
On3 reports that the league could get $30-50 million per year for changing its name.
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is turning over every possible monetary stone to keep the league competitive financially. Check out McMurphy's full story here.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdGAMKpCn8o
