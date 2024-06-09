All Bearcats

Four-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Mikkel Skinner Commits to Cincinnati

Cincinnati is up to 10 commits in the Class of 2025.

Russ Heltman

Jul 13, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Cincinnati Bearcats helmet and logo during the Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Cincinnati Bearcats helmet and logo during the Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati landed a commitment heading into the weekend from four-star 2025 wide receiver Mikkel Skinner out of Riverside (South Carolina).

According to 247Sports, Skinner is the 362nd-ranked player nationally and the 18th-best tight end. He is the third 2025 pass catcher to commit to Cincinnati.

The 6-3, 205-pound hybrid playmaker holds 12 offers from schools like West Virginia and South Carolina. Skinner showed a little bit of everything this past season.

Riverside lined up inline, outside, in the backfield. A smart move given his size and strong speed. They got the ball in his hands and let him make magic. His long speed stands out along with his ability to high-point jump balls in tight areas.

Mix in a nasty stiff arm and Skinner has the makings of a serious talent. Check out his highlights here.

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

