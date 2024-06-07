All Bearcats

Three-Star 2025 Linebacker CJ Crite Commits to Cincinnati Football

The Bearcats are up to 10 commitments in the class.

Russ Heltman

The Cincinnati Bearcats mascot is thrown between cheerleaders in the first quarter during a college football game between the Baylor Bears and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
The Cincinnati Bearcats mascot is thrown between cheerleaders in the first quarter during a college football game between the Baylor Bears and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has another linebacker in the fold as three-star 2025 Lincoln County star CJ Crite committed on Friday.

According to 247Sports, Crite is the 538th-ranked player nationally and the 55th-ranked linebacker.

He chose Cincinnati over schools like Appalachian State and South Florida.

The 6-1, 195-pound thumper is the first linebacker to commit in the 2025 class. He is a solid-form tackler who wraps and hits with bottled aggression. The speed stands out most as he can be a weapon on special teams as a punt blocker as well.

Crite largely plays middle linebacker and lines up at wide receiver on the other side of the ball. check out his highlights here.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

