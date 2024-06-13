All Bearcats

Watch: Luke Kandra, Jillian Hayes Throw Out First Pitch at Reds Game

Cincinnati got the win.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman Luke Kandra (67) celebrates after Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Payten Singletary (88) scores a touchdown during the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman Luke Kandra (67) celebrates after Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Payten Singletary (88) scores a touchdown during the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. / Carter Skaggs/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — Bearcats football player Luke Kandra and women's basketball player Jillian Hayes got to toss out the opening pitch in front of a sold-out Great American Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Check out the UC moment as the Reds beat the Guardians.

Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

