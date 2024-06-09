2026 Five-Star TE Brock Harris Discusses Unofficial Visit to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — 2026 five-star tight end and Utah native Brock Harris announced on X that he was in Clifton on Thursday for an unofficial visit.
"I was really surprised at how good the visit went," Harris told Bearcats Talk. "I wasn’t aware that they have had so much success lately. I knew of the players they sent to the league but there is a good recent history of success at Cincinnati. I love how the stadium is right in the middle of campus. I think it’s pretty cool that students can be out there watching the workouts and have the opportunity to just hang out on the field at times. I'm really excited to see the new facilities they are building as well."
Now for Cincinnati they look to continue the pipeline of NFL caliber tight ends with the recent history of success surrounding Travis Kelce, Josh Whyle, Brent Celek, Josiah Deguara and many more.
"Coach Stepp was really nice. It was the first time we had ever talked. Hopefully we can talk more and continue to grow our relationship throughout my recruiting process."
Harris is currently viewed as the 24th ranked prospect in the class of 2026 while being the No. 2 overall tight end and current number one player in the state of Utah per 247 Sports.
The 6-6, 240-pound phenom out of Pineview High School hauled in 55 receptions as a sophomore racking up 665 yards and eight touchdowns along the way. However, the most impressive thing about Harris on film is that he is able to alter the game in many ways whether that is in the passing game or on the ground with his terrific blocking abilities due to his size and physicality at the line.
Harris has quickly skyrocketed, racking up nearly 40 offers including the likes of Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Miami, Auburn, Michigan, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas and many more.
He continues to take his summer tour across the country after recently visiting Michigan, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Miami, Notre Dame and others.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Report: Cincinnati-Dayton 2024 Game Date Revealed
David DeJulius With Big Praise for Wes Miller and the Direction of Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball
Watch: EA Sports College Football 25 Gameplay Demo
Scott Satterfield on 2024 Offseason, Team Mentality Change: 'Got to Have Guys That Want to be in The Fire'
Look: Game Times Revealed For Cincinnati Bearcats 2024 Football Season
The Athletic Ranks Cincinnati Among Top 25 Teams Ahead of 2024-25 Season
Look: Bearcats Land Five Seed in Latest ESPN Bracketology
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcoming Three-Star Visitor Robert Smith
Cincinnati Bearcats Officially Announce Dillon Mitchell Addition
Report: Cincinnati Guard CJ Fredrick Returning For 2024-25 Season
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Have New Jordan Brand Lockers
Travis Kelce Acting in FX Horror Show: 'I Feel Like an Amateur'
Four-Star 2025 Cincinnati Target Mark Zackery IV Sets Commitment Date
2025 Athlete Charles Manga Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Offer
Report: Date Revealed For 2024 Cincinnati-Xavier Crosstown Shootout
247Sports Ranks Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby Among Bottom-Three Big 12 Starting Quarterbacks
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Football Offers Five-Star 2026 Safety, Official Visits Trickling In
Cincinnati Lands UAB Wide Receiver Jamoi Mayes From Transfer Portal
Cincinnati Lands Transfer Commitment From Southeast Missouri State DT Harris Adams
Three-Star 2025 QB Zebulin Kinsey Staying Truthful To Cincinnati Bearcats Commitment
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats