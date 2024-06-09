All Bearcats

2026 Five-Star TE Brock Harris Discusses Unofficial Visit to Cincinnati

A busy week for visits at the University of Cincinnati highlighted by a five-star visitor.

Neil Meyer

Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Cincinnati Bearcats helmet and logo during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — 2026 five-star tight end and Utah native Brock Harris announced on X that he was in Clifton on Thursday for an unofficial visit.

"I was really surprised at how good the visit went," Harris told Bearcats Talk. "I wasn’t aware that they have had so much success lately. I knew of the players they sent to the league but there is a good recent history of success at Cincinnati. I love how the stadium is right in the middle of campus. I think it’s pretty cool that students can be out there watching the workouts and have the opportunity to just hang out on the field at times. I'm really excited to see the new facilities they are building as well."

Now for Cincinnati they look to continue the pipeline of NFL caliber tight ends with the recent history of success surrounding Travis Kelce, Josh Whyle, Brent Celek, Josiah Deguara and many more.

"Coach Stepp was really nice. It was the first time we had ever talked. Hopefully we can talk more and continue to grow our relationship throughout my recruiting process."


Harris is currently viewed as the 24th ranked prospect in the class of 2026 while being the No. 2 overall tight end and current number one player in the state of Utah per 247 Sports.

The 6-6, 240-pound phenom out of Pineview High School hauled in 55 receptions as a sophomore racking up 665 yards and eight touchdowns along the way. However, the most impressive thing about Harris on film is that he is able to alter the game in many ways whether that is in the passing game or on the ground with his terrific blocking abilities due to his size and physicality at the line.

Harris has quickly skyrocketed, racking up nearly 40 offers including the likes of Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Miami, Auburn, Michigan, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas and many more.

He continues to take his summer tour across the country after recently visiting Michigan, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Miami, Notre Dame and others.

