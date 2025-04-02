All Bearcats

Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Makes Illinois Guard Tre White's Top-Six Schools

UC is playing in the College Basketball Crown.

Russ Heltman

Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Tre White (22) drives against Kentucky Wildcats forward Andrew Carr (7) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats made another top school list in the college basketball transfer portal on Wednesday. 247Sports's Dushawn London reported Illinois guard Tre White is down to St. John’s, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Cincinnati, Kansas, and USC.

The 6-7 junior averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this past season on 50.7% shooting from the floor.

White holds one more year of eligibility and could be a versatile swing option for Cincinnati at 210 pounds. He shot a career-high from three (32.9%) and the free-throw line (82.5%) in his lone campaign at Illinois with a rising trajectory dating back to Louisville and USC.

