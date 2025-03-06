'We Left So Much Out There' - UC QB Brendan Sorsby Ready to Close Better in Second Bearcats Season
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby and the Bearcats are hitting the field together next week for the start of spring practice. Cincinnati is trying to wipe away a five-game losing streak to close the 2024 season and they get a solid opponent to have a quick memory for against Nebraska on August. 28.
Sorsby played solid ball last season, passing for 2,813 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 72 ESPN QBR (31st nationally). He also ran for 4.3 yards per carry and nine scores.
UC lost four games by seven points or less last season.
"I think we were really close to being a really good team last year. We lost a lot of close ones, and I feel like if we got the right pieces back that we could really make that jump as a team, especially as an offense," Sorsby said on Thursday. "I felt like we left so much out there, and I was just excited to get back and see what we can do this year. I don't want to put any like guarantees out there that we're going to do this or that, but, you know, just go out there and see what happens, but I feel really good with we're at right now."
Sorsby and his pass catchers haven't run out there together for live action yet, but he is excited to start talking trash back to the defense soon.
"We obviously got a lot of new faces in the building," Sorsby noted about UC's transfer and freshman class. "We got the ones that I felt like were very impactful for us last year. We got those guys back. I think we're really confident in the team that we have. I think that we were really close in the games that we did lose last year. Obviously, that doesn't change the fact that we lost those games, but we were really close. I think that if they just stick with us and trust us throughout this process, I think they're going to be happy as fans and I think they'll be a part of a pretty big turnaround."
Cincinnati enters the spring period ranked 55th nationally in Bill Connelly's SP+ metric with the 76th-best offense and 44th-best defense. Just getting to that six-win milestone for a bowl berth would be a successful season, anything else is a big bonus entering Year 3 in the Big 12.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You May Also Like:
Watch: New Cincinnati Kicker Stephen Rusnak Introduces Himself to Fanbase
Cincinnati Lands First Offensive Skill Player Commitment in 2026 Class as Dadrien Waller Commits
Look: Cincinnati Offensive Linemen Luke Kandra, John Williams Lead Top Bench Press Results at 2025 NFL Combine
Look: Cincinnati Football's Betting Win Total Released For 2025 Season
Recruiting Roundup: 2025 Football Visits Flowing in Along With More Offers
Look: Top Cincinnati Recruit Shon Abaev Wins Florida 3A State Championship
Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: V. Kansas State Wildcats
Look: John Williams, Corey Kiner, And Luke Kandra Meet Up At 2025 NFL Combine
Cincinnati Bearcats Secondary Coaches Praise Team's 'Capacity For Work'
Watch: Wes Miller Previews Road Matchup Against No. 4 Houston
Tyson Veidt Updates Cincinnati's Defensive Line Injuries Ahead of Spring Practice
Scott Satterfield Explains Change to 'Spring Game' Structure in College Football
Look: Cincinnati Announces Open Spring Football Practice
NCAA Tournament Tracker: Cincinnati Back in The Bubble Mix Ahead of Toughest Opponent This Decade
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Road Bout Against Iowa State, With Jizzle James Making UC Scoring History
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls On The Road Against Iowa State
Cincinnati Cracks Top Five Schools For Three-Star 2026 Cornerback Kasmir Hicks
Cincinnati Football Adds Fifth Commitment in 2026 Class From Alabama Safety Xavier Starks
Wes Miller Updates Connor Hickman's Health, Previews Massive Iowa State Battle
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk