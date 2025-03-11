All Bearcats

Big 12 Announces Conference Basketball Schedules Expected to be 18 Games Moving Forward

The conference's coaches should be excited about this.

Russ Heltman

Mar 11, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Practice ball sits on the court prior to the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Practice ball sits on the court prior to the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Big 12 is moving back to 18 games for its conference season in 2025-26. Big 12 director of basketball operations Brian Thornton noted in the Big 12 Tournament press conference it’s a “good” thing to have a bye week built into the season.

Cincinnati played 20 games in 20 play dates from the end of March until this past Saturday. A schedule that Wes Miller and other Big 12 coaches were not fans of.

Getting a bye week back could help UC have more success in the league after they went 7-11 last season and 7-13 this season.

