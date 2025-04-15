Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Showing Increasing Forward Interest As Transfer Cycle Continues

SMU transfer Yohan Traore has heard from these schools since entering the portal, he told @LeagueRDY:



Arizona State

West Virginia

Oklahoma State

Texas A&M

Cincinnati

Butler

Florida State

TCU

Pacific

UCSB

LMU



Traore averaged 6.1PPG and 3.2RPG this season. Former four-star… pic.twitter.com/TFWFz8BTYl