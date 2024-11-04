Report: Cincinnati Bearcats Forward Cleared to Play by NCAA
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati men's basketball got some nice eligibility news ahead of Monday's season opener. Bearcat Journal's Chad Brendel reported that Dzellat won his waiver with the NCAA and is eligible to play this season.
The French big man would fill a rotational void left by Tyler McKinley.
He performed well in FIFA U20 Eurobasket 2024, averaging eight points and 4.4 rebounds across seven games. The 6-10 forward also played for Lille in the France ProB league this past season (6.1 points per game in 19.1 minutes).
