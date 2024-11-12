All Bearcats

Report: Dan Skillings Jr. Set to Miss Time Due to Knee Injury

The Bearcats play one game this week.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) dribbles the ball in the second half of a basketball scrimmage between Cincinnati Bearcats and Ohio State Buckeyes at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) dribbles the ball in the second half of a basketball scrimmage between Cincinnati Bearcats and Ohio State Buckeyes at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — UC basketball is reportedly going without Dan Skillings Jr. for a chunk non-conference play. Bearcat Journal's Chad Brendel dropped the news that Skillings had a "successful procedure" on the knee he injured last week against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and is out for "several" weeks.

Skillings is arguably Cincinnati's best player on the deepest roster Wes Miller's assembled during his tenure. He posted 17 points and 11 rebounds in the opener after averaging 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds last season. Now the rarely-injured Skillings looks like he'll miss the trip to Northern Kentucky and possibly Villanova.

Wes Miller should have more information later in the week but that depth will need to keep shining once Cincinnati's competition toughens up.

Russ Heltman
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

