Wes Miller Discusses Dan Skillings Jr. Injury Following Win Over Morehead State
CINCINNATI — Wes Miller updated the injury situations surrounding Dan Skillings Jr. and Day Day Thomas on Friday night. Skillings knee injury is unknown exactly as of this writing, but Miller said he started getting swelling after Monday's win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
The Bearcats basketball head coach hopes to have a full update next week.
"He came in Tuesday for film, but his knee swelled up a little bit so we are trying to figure that out," Miller said about Skillings. "We don't have a big update at this time. He's walking around, you guys probably saw him on the bench. We'll let you guys know when we know something. We certainly are not the same team without him and Day Day and it would be great to get those guys back and that's the plan right now."
The update on Thomas showed he is progressing nicely through the foot issue.
"Day Day was working out after shootaround today and he's in a full sweat telling me he can play tonight," Miller said. "And I said, 'Great, I want you to be able to play, but I ain't playing you tonight,' And we just wanna make sure that we don't have a setback, so we've been taking it way more cautiously than we probably need to."
Miller noted he thinks Thomas will practice next week and could play against Nicholls State if that goes well. A great sign for Cincinnati's backcourt moving forward in non-conference play.
