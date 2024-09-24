All Bearcats

Brendan Sorsby Assesses Texas Tech Challenge

The Bearcats travel outside Ohio for the first time this season on Saturday.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws a pass as Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Rashad Battle (15) tackles him in the first quarter of the College Football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby has been a top-20 quarterback in the country through the first third of the season and he gets an interesting matchup this week leading Cincinnati's offense.

Texas Tech's defense enters their night contest against UC ranked 80th in Bill Connelly's SP+ metric overall, but sports the 12th-best passing defense nationally by EPA allowed per dropback. 

"Texas Tech's a really good defense, but obviously they've got to make a decision, and if they want to double him, if they want to play off, if they want to play press," Sorsby said about his connection with Xzavier Henderson continuing in this game. "We've got a lot of other weapons too, that we can spread the ball around to, but if he's pressed, I feel good taking a deep shot to him. If the corners off, I feel good about just checking it down and letting him go to work. So, yeah, I mean it really just varies play-to-play, and game-to-game."

Sorsby leads the country with 118 passes thrown this season without an interception, and taking care of the ball may be the number one factor in pulling off the upset. Cincinnati has a 42.5% chance to win on ESPN's Matchup Predictor.

"I mean it's cool," Sorsby said about the praise he's getting. "But obviously you know it varies, week to week, if I go out there and stink it up this week it's not going to be that way next week. So really just try to stay even keeled, and just go out there and have fun with it and see where I'm at at the end of the season."

