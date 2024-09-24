Look: Brendan Sorsby Leads Country in Passes Thrown Without An Interception
CINCINNATI — UC signal caller Brendan Sorsby has been one of the country's best quarterbacks in a few ways through four games, but none more so than his ability to take care of the ball.
According to Bearcats play-by-play voice Dan Hoard, Sorsby leads the country by throwing 118 times so far this season without an interception. His next closest challenger is UTSA's Owen McCown (115 passes).
"We have a great punter in Mason Fletcher, so I know that if we don't get the first down, he's going to pin them deep," Sorsby said about his patience on Saturday. "There's no reason to be too aggressive and take a big risk with the football. You have to take what the defense gives you, live to play another down, and I feel good about everything."
Sorsby was elite on Saturday, posting a 96 ESPN QBR out of 100 during a three-touchdown performance. Plenty of preseason rankings had Sorsby slotted among the Big 12's worst quarterbacks, and those look completely wrong so far.
All in all, Sorsby ranks 19th nationally through four games with a 79 ESPN QBR. Cincinnati will win at least six games and play in a bowl if he keeps this up all season.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Cincinnati Decent Betting Favorites Against Houston
Look: Cincinnati Posts Strong PFF Grades Across Win Over Miami (OH)
Watch: Bearcats Ring Victory Bell Following 27-16 Win Over Miami (OH)
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Survives Trip To Oxford 27-16 In Win Over Miami (OH)
Report: Cincinnati Football Loses Commitment From Top 2025 Recruit Mikkel Skinner
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcomes Four-Star Guard Jalen Reece For Official Visit
Cincinnati DC Tyson Veidt Assesses Defensive Front Before Miami (OH) Matchup
Brendan Sorsby Touches On Areas To Improve Amidst Strong Start to UC Career
Look: Cincinnati Ranked Among Bottom-Three Power Conference Teams Nationally Following Loss to Pittsburgh
Watch: Alec Pierce Scores First Colts Touchdown of 2024 NFL Season
Watch: Behind The Scenes Look At Cincinnati's Win Over Towson
Pittsburgh Coach Pat Narduzzi Gives Playing Prediction For Dontay Corleone
Look: Cincinnati Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Wins Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
Betting Odds: Cincinnati Slight Favorites Over Pittsburgh
Look: PFF Grades From Cincinnati's Week 1 Win Over Towson
Three Down Look: Cincinnati Beats Towson To Open 2024 Regular Season
Cincinnati Earns Commitment From 2025 Tight End DaMari Witherspoon
Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Availability as First Game Approaches
Former Cincinnati Assistant Josh Loeffler Praises Wes Miller's Player Relations
Look: Multiple Bearcats Make 2024 NFL Rosters Following Final Cuts
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk