Look: Brendan Sorsby Leads Country in Passes Thrown Without An Interception

Outside of scoring touchdowns, few things are more important.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield speaks with Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) before the College Football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
/ Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — UC signal caller Brendan Sorsby has been one of the country's best quarterbacks in a few ways through four games, but none more so than his ability to take care of the ball.

According to Bearcats play-by-play voice Dan Hoard, Sorsby leads the country by throwing 118 times so far this season without an interception. His next closest challenger is UTSA's Owen McCown (115 passes).

"We have a great punter in Mason Fletcher, so I know that if we don't get the first down, he's going to pin them deep," Sorsby said about his patience on Saturday. "There's no reason to be too aggressive and take a big risk with the football. You have to take what the defense gives you, live to play another down, and I feel good about everything."

Sorsby was elite on Saturday, posting a 96 ESPN QBR out of 100 during a three-touchdown performance. Plenty of preseason rankings had Sorsby slotted among the Big 12's worst quarterbacks, and those look completely wrong so far.

All in all, Sorsby ranks 19th nationally through four games with a 79 ESPN QBR. Cincinnati will win at least six games and play in a bowl if he keeps this up all season.

Published
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

