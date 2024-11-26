Brendan Sorsby Playing For Cincinnati's Seniors on Saturday: 'Get The Win For Those Guys'
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby is excited for one last outing in front of Bearcats fans at Nippert Stadium on Saturday. UC's quarterback has played well this season, on the whole, ranking 33rd nationally in ESPN's QBR metric.
The Bearcats have plenty to get up for on Senior Day against TCU. Sorsby wants to win for those guys while notching a bowl bid along the way.
"Obviously, I'm not in that position yet, of it being my last game, last senior night, or whatnot, but for all the seniors, it's going to be a big game," Sorsby said on Tuesday. "That's the goal is to get the win for those guys."
The Bearcats' leader is ready to flush away these doldrums of a four-game losing streak and start a new streak to carry into 2025.
"Being at 5-2 and then losing four straight is not ideal. And I think that as a team, we thought and expected to finish better than 6-6 at that time," Sorsby said about this losing stretch. "So obviously, We're going to try to go win this one and see what happens. But you know, we're focused on going 1-0 this week, and then obviously next year will take care of itself too. But obviously, the goal is to win, the goal was to win more than six games, but it would definitely still be a huge win for us."
