Cincinnati Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby Ranked Near Bottom of Big 12 Quarterback Rankings

Brendan Sorsby won the quarterback competition during fall camp.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws a pass during the University of Cincinnati annual Red and Black Spring football game and practice at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 13, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws a pass during the University of Cincinnati annual Red and Black Spring football game and practice at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 13, 2024.
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats named Brendan Sorsby their starting quarterback last week.

Sorsby has earned the trust of head coach Scott Satterfield, who praised him for his awareness, command of the offense and playmaking ability.

Despite impressing in camp, Sorsby is ranked near the bottom of Pro Football Focus' Big 12 quarterback rankings.

Sorsby is 13th in the rankings. Only Behren Morton, Sam Leavitt, and Jake Retzlaff are behind him. Combine that with the fact that Sorsby was outside of the top 50 Power Five quarterbacks in PFF's complete rankings and it's safe to say that they aren't bullish on the Bearcats' signal-caller going into this season.

Check out the Big 12 rankings below:

Published
