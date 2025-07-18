All Bearcats

Former Cincinnati Star Signs NFL Contract

Russ Heltman

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Corey Kiner (49) runs a play from scrimmage during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI —  Corey Kiner is officially a San Francisco 49er.

The rookie signed his first NFL contract this week ahead of training camp after rushing for 1,000-plus yards each of the last two seasons at Cincinnati.

He scored 16 career touchdowns at Cincinnati.

