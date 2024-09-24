All Bearcats

HC Scott Satterfield Updates Cincinnati's Injury Outlook Ahead of Texas Tech Clash

Cincinnati is looking for its first Big 12 win against a legacy team on Saturday.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield and Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jonathan Thompson (22) prepare to take the field before the College Football game against the Miami Redhawks at Yager Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield and Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jonathan Thompson (22) prepare to take the field before the College Football game against the Miami Redhawks at Yager Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have one big spot to key in on injury-wise this week: Left guard.

Starter Dartanyan Tinsley left the Miami (OH) win early and did not play last week as Jonathan Harder and Deondre Buford mixed into that spot. Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield provided an update on Tuesday.

"Probably out this week," Satterfield said about Tinsley. "So the lineup that we had last week's probably what we'll go with this week as well. Buford played solid moving into guard. I thought Phil Wilder had a really good game for his first game this season. He felt great after the game as well. so hopefully he'll be better this week and stronger this week."

Neither of his replacements were fantastic in the game (54.2 PFF grade for Harder, 55.4 grade for Buford), but it didn't matter much against Houston's front. Cincinnati's strong offensive line depth has been tested to start the 2024 campaign, while they could get Rob Jackson back this week along the defensive front.

"I think Rob Jackson should be back this week, missed last week, so he should be back," Satterfield said. "So that'll give us another guy, defensive lineman-wise. So it certainly helps to have the depth that we have this year that we've created, and we'll utilize it and that should help with the conditioning factor."

Published
