HC Scott Satterfield Updates Cincinnati's Injury Outlook Ahead of Texas Tech Clash
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have one big spot to key in on injury-wise this week: Left guard.
Starter Dartanyan Tinsley left the Miami (OH) win early and did not play last week as Jonathan Harder and Deondre Buford mixed into that spot. Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield provided an update on Tuesday.
"Probably out this week," Satterfield said about Tinsley. "So the lineup that we had last week's probably what we'll go with this week as well. Buford played solid moving into guard. I thought Phil Wilder had a really good game for his first game this season. He felt great after the game as well. so hopefully he'll be better this week and stronger this week."
Neither of his replacements were fantastic in the game (54.2 PFF grade for Harder, 55.4 grade for Buford), but it didn't matter much against Houston's front. Cincinnati's strong offensive line depth has been tested to start the 2024 campaign, while they could get Rob Jackson back this week along the defensive front.
"I think Rob Jackson should be back this week, missed last week, so he should be back," Satterfield said. "So that'll give us another guy, defensive lineman-wise. So it certainly helps to have the depth that we have this year that we've created, and we'll utilize it and that should help with the conditioning factor."
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Look: Brendan Sorsby Leads Country in Passes Thrown Without An Interception
Cincinnati Lands Commitment From 2025 Offensive Tackle Zachary Taylor
Wes Miller Details Tweak UC Basketball Is Making Ahead Of 2024-25 Season
Jon Rothstein Slots Bearcats Guard Jizzle James Among 2024-25 Breakout Candidates
Look: Game Time, Broadcast Details Announced For Cincinnati-Texas Tech Football Matchup
Bearcats Betting Underdogs Against Texas Tech with Line Moving Quickly
PFF Grades Roll In From Cincinnati Bearcats Dominant Win Over Houston Cougars
Cincinnati Decent Betting Favorites Against Houston
Look: Cincinnati Posts Strong PFF Grades Across Win Over Miami (OH)
Watch: Bearcats Ring Victory Bell Following 27-16 Win Over Miami (OH)
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Survives Trip To Oxford 27-16 In Win Over Miami (OH)
Report: Cincinnati Football Loses Commitment From Top 2025 Recruit Mikkel Skinner
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcomes Four-Star Guard Jalen Reece For Official Visit
Cincinnati DC Tyson Veidt Assesses Defensive Front Before Miami (OH) Matchup
Brendan Sorsby Touches On Areas To Improve Amidst Strong Start to UC Career
Look: Cincinnati Ranked Among Bottom-Three Power Conference Teams Nationally Following Loss to Pittsburgh
Watch: Alec Pierce Scores First Colts Touchdown of 2024 NFL Season
Watch: Behind The Scenes Look At Cincinnati's Win Over Towson
Pittsburgh Coach Pat Narduzzi Gives Playing Prediction For Dontay Corleone
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk