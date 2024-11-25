Look: Cincinnati Posts Lowest-Graded PFF Performance of 2024 Season Against Kansas State
CINCINNATI — If Saturday is any indication, UC football is getting worse as the season wraps up.
PFF stuck them with their lowest-graded team performance of the season in a 41-15 loss to Kansas State (58.4 team grade, their three lowest team grades this season all happened in the past month).
Starting on offense, Cincinnati was led by Brendan Sorsby with a 71.4 overall grade. His stat line would've looked much better, but he got bit by a season-high three drops from his wide receivers. The rest of the top five on offense looked like Corey Kiner (70.2), Tony Johnson (68.2), Luke Kandra (66.1), and Ethan Green (65.4).
At the bottom, Brady Lichtenberg posted a 41.8 grade in his six snaps, followed by Deondre Buford (44.4), Evan Tengesdahl (50.2), Francis Sherman (50.8), and Joe Royer (51.5). Buford has been a liability all season (two games graded above 62 overall).
Looking at the defense, Simeon Coleman (84.3 overall) continued his stellar freshman season with another team-leading grade. The rest of the top five looked like Brian Simms III (76.5), Dontay Corleone (66.3), Maqavious Saboor (65.7), and Zaravion Johnson (63.8).
Corleone has not been a dominant player this season for whatever reason, be it recovering health or some other issue (93.8 grade in 2022, 83.3 in 2023, and 78.8 this season).
The bottom five on defense got dragged by Jake Golday (28.5 grade in six snaps, suffered an injury), Logan Wilson (34.6), Marquaze Parker (42.3), Rob Jackson (45.2), and Kye Stokes (45.2).
