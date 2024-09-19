All Bearcats

Look: Cincinnati Releases Uniform Combination For Houston Matchup

The Bearcats are trying to earn a 3-1 start to the season.

Russ Heltman

Houston Cougars defensive back Adari Haulcy (24) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Aaron Turner (9) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
Houston Cougars defensive back Adari Haulcy (24) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Aaron Turner (9) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are back at home this weekend as the football team gets ready to face Houston at Noon ET on FS1.

Cincinnati is wearing white helmets, black jerseys, and white pants for the latest battle with their old AAC foe.

Check out the threads:

