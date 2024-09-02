A lot of optimism for Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby this offseason. He backed it up in win vs Towson:



🔘3 TD, 383 pass yds—323 in 1st half



🔘Most pass yds in UC debut since 2014, 7th most in FBS Wk1



🔘Led UC to 658 total yds, 10th most in school history



Strong #Bearcats debut. pic.twitter.com/h0rqamydyB