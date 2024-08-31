Three Down Look: Cincinnati Beats Towson To Open 2024 Regular Season
CINCINNATI — It was an early onslaught at Nippert Stadium on Saturday as Cincinnati football handled Towson SCORE in the two sides' first-ever meeting.
The Tigers may not want another round after Brendan Sorsby (22-31, 383 yards, 2 TDs, 2 rushing TDs) and the Bearcats offense started red hot and carried it through the first half (just 10 second-half points). FCS opponents have historically gotten crushed at Nippert Stadium, but Towson's offense put up a fight against UC's still questionable defensive unit and easily covered the 31.5-point spread.
Cincinnati started the game 8-9 passing for 200 yards and two scores, but played to a 17-17 draw in the final three quarters. It's a good primer for next week's massive rivalry rekindling against Pitt and marked Cincinnati's 23rd-consecutive victorious home opener.
Sorsby Slices
Brendan Sorsby flashed some promising signs for the rest of the season against a rough secondary from Towson. The Tigers blew multiple huge coverages for TDs, but Sorsby took advantage nearly every time and showed why he was one of the nation's best deep ball throwers down the middle last season.
Cincinnati has to be able to access the third level of the field more often this season and Saturday was a nice start. He carried a 250-plus QB rating for much of the game and hit nine receivers on the afternoon.
UC's now gone over 300 yards passing in each of the last two openers, time will tell if that momentum carries forward to Pitt and beyond. But all in all, it's hard to ask for a much better debut than Sorsby flashed on Saturday.
Royer Roars
Joe Royer's debut was impressive on Saturday afternoon, tallying five catches for 89 yards to help lead Cincinnati's passing attack. Players like Royer, Xzavier Henderson (seven catches for 101 yards, 1 TD), and more should have the UC pass game hitting a way higher ceiling this season.
The 6-5 weapon showed superior athleticism all afternoon in a career that's been interrupted by injury. If he stays healthy, Royer will be one of the most productive tight ends in the Big 12. UC can move him all over the formation and he has the size/speed combo to do damage at the second level.
Cincinnati's offense did its job on Saturday to the tune of TOTAL YARDS.
Run Defense Unstable Again?
Cincinnati looks like it needs Dontay Corleone moving forward. Towson profiles as a decent rushing team at the FCS level, but UC gave up too many wide open lanes on Saturday without the All-American nose tackle.
Towson posted nearly six yards per carry in the first half (6.1 full-game adjusted YPC), including rushes of 39 and 18 yards. The beef at nose tackle simply isn't there without Corleone and you could see it throughout the afternoon. UC's speed helped them close some gaps and wall up when it had to in the red zone, but every other opponent they play will be able to match or out physical this current front.
All in all, the defense gave up another 10 big plays combined, in similar fashion to many games last season.
Cincinnati had one of the worst power conference run defenses with Corleone and Jalen Hunt last season. Things don't look promising without them after giving up nearly as many total yards to Towson in the first half (295) as they allowed to Eastern Kentucky in the whole 2023 opener (302 yards).
