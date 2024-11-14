All Bearcats

Look: Cincinnati Releases Uniform Combination For Road Clash Against Iowa State

UC has mixed up the looks all season.

Russ Heltman

Iowa State Cyclones tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) drops a pass in the end zone in the first quarter during a college football game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Cincinnati Bearcats Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Nippert Stadium win Cincinnati.
Iowa State Cyclones tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) drops a pass in the end zone in the first quarter during a college football game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Cincinnati Bearcats Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Nippert Stadium win Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati football rolled out another uniform combination for this week's game against Iowa State. 

Check out the all-white combination getting featured under the lights on Saturday night:

Published
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

